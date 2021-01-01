People Entertainment Life Style
21of21: A shoppable magazine of the trends that defined the year
Cottagecore
Jennifer Coolidge sits inside a barn filled with plants. She is playing a harp while wearing red velvet dress, her blonde hair flowing in gentle waves to the ground.
Herding Sheep, Don’t Text
In 2021, search interest for “cottagecore things” is up 1,350%.
Work Out At Home
Bretman Rock sits at an exercise bench in a garage, holding weights in each hand. His chest is exposed, his yellow and black striped lycra shorts are visible.
Pulling Up At Home with Bretman Rock
Search interest for “low impact workout at home” is up 250% in 2021
90s nostalgia
The rapper Bia poses n the middle of a children's birthday party surrounded by balloons and stuffed animals, her eyes closed in excitement. Her dress is printed with cute baby animals.
You're Invited to Bia's 90s Themed B-day
Search interest for “reboot” and “90s outfit” reached an all-time high in 2021.
TikTok Beauty
Bella Poarch, dressed in all black, lays on a series of transparent, inflatable chairs. She is holding a digital camera in one hand, and is illuminated by the glow of a light ring.
Fake Eyelashes, Fake Freckles, Real TikTok Beauty
Search interest for “freckle pens” and “false eyelashes” spiked in 2021.
Express Yourself
A close-up of Law Roach, wearing a fuzzy lilac coat, his eyes are closed and his hand, filled with extravagant gold rings, covers most of his face.
The New Law
In September of 2021, search interest for “gender neutral clothes" peaked in the US.
Handbags
All the Bag Drops We Stalked in 2021
Search interest for “Telfar bag” was up 1,650% in 2021.
Skincare
Drop the Skincare Routine
Search interest for “skincare routine” spiked in January 2021.
Houseplants
What Your Plants Say About You
In May, search interest for “plant store near me” reached an all-time high.
Crocs
A Controversial Favorite
Search interest for “pink crocs” and “lilac crocs” peaked in 2021.
Cake
We Want That Cake, Cake, Cake
Search interest for “baking” and “cake” spiked throughout 2021.
Gemstone Jewelry
Does Your Jewelry Have Healing Powers?
In May 2021, search interest for “stone jewelry” reached a high.
Soft Things
Soften the World for Me
Google search interest for “soft” reached an all-time high in July.
Unboxing
The Thrill of Unboxing Videos
Over the past 12 months, YouTube videos with “unboxing” in the title were viewed over 20 billion times.
sneakers
The Winning Sneakers of 2021
Search interest for “sneakers” reached an all-time high in March in the US.
Organization
Everything In its Right Place
In January, search interest for “pantry organizer” reached an all-time high.
Unusual Candles
Smelling Beyond the Roses
Search for Goop’s “vagina candle” reached an all-time high in January.
Men's Grooming
Our Bathrooms Are Now Barbershops
In 2021, search interest for “best manscaping groomer” rose 250%.
Video Games
We’ll Never Stop Playing Video Games
This year, search interest for “video games 2021” was up 1,350%.
Skateboarding
How Skateboarding Conquered the Olympics
During the week of July 26, “skateboarding” was the most searched new Olympic sport.
Coffee
Gotta Have My Java
Search interest for “coffee” has been steadily increasing since 2004.
Home Theater
Coming Soon (To Your Couch)
In 2021, search interest for “home theater store near me” rose 700%.
All search data is from Google Trends and are US-based unless otherwise stated. Learn more about Google Trends.

