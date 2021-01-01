menu close
In 2021, search interest for “cottagecore things” is up 1,350%.
Search interest for “low impact workout at home” is up 250% in 2021
Search interest for “reboot” and “90s outfit” reached an all-time high in 2021.
Search interest for “freckle pens” and “false eyelashes” spiked in 2021.
In September of 2021, search interest for “gender neutral clothes" peaked in the US.
Search interest for “Telfar bag” was up 1,650% in 2021.
Search interest for “skincare routine” spiked in January 2021.
In May, search interest for “plant store near me” reached an all-time high.
Search interest for “pink crocs” and “lilac crocs” peaked in 2021.
Search interest for “baking” and “cake” spiked throughout 2021.
In May 2021, search interest for “stone jewelry” reached a high.
Google search interest for “soft” reached an all-time high in July.
Over the past 12 months, YouTube videos with “unboxing” in the title were viewed over 20 billion times.
Search interest for “sneakers” reached an all-time high in March in the US.
In January, search interest for “pantry organizer” reached an all-time high.
Search for Goop’s “vagina candle” reached an all-time high in January.
In 2021, search interest for “best manscaping groomer” rose 250%.
This year, search interest for “video games 2021” was up 1,350%.
During the week of July 26, “skateboarding” was the most searched new Olympic sport.
Search interest for “coffee” has been steadily increasing since 2004.
In 2021, search interest for “home theater store near me” rose 700%.
All search data is from Google Trends and are US-based unless otherwise stated. Learn more about Google Trends.