Small Businesses Leading Big Trends
Prep Goes Pop
Search interest for Copenhagen based brand Ganni and their platform "loafers" +160% in the past year.
Let's Talk About Statement Bags
Search interest for fashion brand Luar and their signature "mini bag" +1,050% in the last year.
5 Styles That Take the Crown
Search interest for clean hair brand "Ceremonia Hair" +350% in the last year.
Be Bold, Be-Jeweled
Search interest for colorful and unique "La Manso rings" peaked in the last year.
Men's Shoes Reach New Heights
Search interest for footwear brand Eytys and their platform "boot" +250% in the last year.
Let Mother Earth Decorate Your Home
Search interest for Danish inspired brand "Hay Design" peaked in the last year.