Small Businesses Leading Big Trends
Prep Goes Pop
Search interest for Copenhagen based brand Ganni and their platform "loafers" +160% in the past year.
Fit to Display
Search interest for fitness brand Bala and their "Bala Beam" +500% in the last year.
Every Day a New You
Search interest for "face gem stickers" +190% in the last year.
Let's Talk About Statement Bags
Search interest for fashion brand Luar and their signature "mini bag" +1,050% in the last year.
Swimsuits That Suit You
Search interest for swimwear's rising brand "CDLP" +300% in the last year.
5 Styles That Take the Crown
Search interest for clean hair brand "Ceremonia Hair" +350% in the last year.
Be Bold, Be-Jeweled
Search interest for colorful and unique "La Manso rings" peaked in the last year.
Men's Shoes Reach New Heights
Search interest for footwear brand Eytys and their platform "boot" +250% in the last year.
Let Mother Earth Decorate Your Home
Search interest for Danish inspired brand "Hay Design" peaked in the last year.
Sip The Rainbow
Search interest for glassware brand Estelle Colored Glass and their "champagne glasses" +250% in the last year.
All search data is from Google Trends and are US-based unless otherwise stated. Learn more about Google Trends